Chief offers good advice to youth group

optimist

Talladega Optimist Club Youth Appreciation Program honorees with District Governor Vera Hendrix, Police Chief Diane Thomas and Talladega Optimist Club Program Chair Sheryl Fuller.

 

 Submitted photo

Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas delivered a motivational speech during the Talladega Optimist Club Youth Appreciation Program on Monday, May 8.

“I encourage you to dream big and work hard. The world needs your talent and contributions,”  Thomas said to the young people. “Unfortunately, a lot can happen on the way from dreaming to becoming.  It’s easy to dream, wish and want. Making your dreams come true, on the other hand, is not always simple.”

