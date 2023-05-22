 Skip to main content
Check forgery charged against Talladega woman

A Talladega woman is accused of forging two checks from Kids Clinic Pediatrics, her former employer.

Tauisha Lashun Meadows

Tauisha Lashun Meadows, 30, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of forgery in the second degree Thursday morning. She posted a $10,000 bond and was released Thursday as well.