Check forgery charged against Talladega woman

A Talladega woman is accused of forging two checks from Kids Clinic Pediatrics, her former employer.
Tauisha Lashun Meadows, 30, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of forgery in the second degree Thursday morning. She posted a $10,000 bond and was released Thursday as well.
According to Police Capt. Ron McElrath, Meadows told her employers at the Kids Clinic that she was experiencing financial problems in July of last year. McElrath said the owner of the clinic of the cline offered to help her, and eventually wrote her two checks, totalling $1,635.
In March of 2023, the owners of the clinic discovered two more checks, also totaling $1,635, had been written in the interim, and were not in the owner’s handwriting. McElrath said the owners confronted Meadows, who confessed to taking two more checks that she was not authorized to have.
McElrath said it was not clear from the report who the checks had been written to, or if they were just made out to cash.
Forgery in the third degree is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.