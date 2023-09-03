 Skip to main content
Check cashing firm robbed

An Opelika man has been charged with the armed robbery at Check Into Cash on East Battle Street in Talladega last weekend.

Da’Quan Marquise Spratling, 20, was arrested on a warrant Thursday night and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Da’Quan Marquise Spratling

Da’Quan Marquise Spratling