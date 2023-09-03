Check cashing firm robbed

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
An Opelika man has been charged with the armed robbery at Check Into Cash on East Battle Street in Talladega last weekend.
Da’Quan Marquise Spratling, 20, was arrested on a warrant Thursday night and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $30,000 bond.
According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, Talladega police initially responded to a suspicious person call regarding an individual at the Holiday Inn Express in a black Dodge Charger on Aug. 26.
Before they arrived at the Holiday Inn Express, they got a panic alarm call from the Check Into Cash up the street, McDaniel said.
The staff at Check Into Cash said that a Black male in tan clothing and wearing a mask brandished a handgun and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled on foot.
No one was hurt in the robbery, he said.
Shortly after, the suspect was seen by a witness getting into a black Charger; the witness followed the car on Alabama 77 South, and a multi-agency chase ensued.
A Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop the Charger, but was unsuccessful, and the deputy eventually lost contact.
A Coosa County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 9, McDaniel said, and the chase continued on to U.S. 280 in Tallapoosa County. McDaniel said the vehicle crashed near Alexander City, and the suspect got out and ran off.
Talladega Police Detectives went to Opelika Thursday and arrested Spratling with the assistance of the Opelika Police Department.
McDaniel also thanked the Talladega and Coosa County Sheriff’s Offices, Alexander City Police Department, Opelika Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office for their help in the investigation.