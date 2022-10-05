 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chattanooga man killed in collision along I-59

car wreck teaser 2
Stock Photo

A Chattanooga man was killed in a head-on collision early Wednesday morning along Interstate 59 in St. Clair County.

Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt identified the victim as Sean David McKnight, 29. He said McKnight died from blunt force trauma.