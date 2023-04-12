 Skip to main content
Chase ends when Charger crashes

A Childersburg man is facing felony charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

Lafayette Lawon McGhee, 28, was arrested April 4 and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude. Total bond was set at $16,000, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.