Chase ends when Charger crashes

A Childersburg man is facing felony charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car.
Lafayette Lawon McGhee, 28, was arrested April 4 and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude. Total bond was set at $16,000, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
McGhee posted bond and was released April 6.
According to Childersburg police Chief Kevin Koss, a 2019 Dodge Charger was reported stolen off of a used car lot in Childersburg overnight on March 31. A patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver accelerated and a chase ensued.
Koss said the chase ended when the stolen Charger crashed on Center Hill Road a short time later.
The vehicle was totaled, but McGhee was not injured and was arrested without further incident.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Attempting to elude is a misdemeanor.
