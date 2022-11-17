Charitable bed-builders turn out in force

A nonprofit that makes beds for children who have never had beds of their own attracted a record number of volunteers to its work project in Talladega Saturday morning.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a Gadsden-based nonprofit, drew more than 120 volunteers to the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce — including one especially generous family.
“A mother that received beds for her children a couple of weeks ago came and helped, and brought her children with her,” United Way of North Talladega County United Way Director Valerie Burrage said. “That was something really special today.”
The North Talladega United Way has been helping Sleep In Heavenly Peace to build beds for the last couple of years.
As always, United Way organized the event and the chamber hosted it. Groups that got involved this time around included Walgreens, America’s First Federal Credit Union, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Alabama Power, Greater Talladega and Lincoln Chamber Ambassadors, students from Donoho School in Anniston, Honda, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative (which provided lunch), local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, students from Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind (specifically E.H. Gentry and Alabama School for the Blind), The Presbyterian Home for Children, the Talladega Lions Club and individuals who came out to do their part.
By the time all was said and done, 80 headboards had been made and assembled into 40 brand-new beds, complete with pillows and bedding.
“This is the most volunteers we’ve ever had, and we’re thankful for every single one of them,” United Way board member Stephanie Burton said.
Burrage agreed. “It’s always wonderful to see so many groups and individuals come out for a bed build,” she said.
The raw materials for the bed frames came from Lowe’s. The boards were cut, sanded, stained and branded with ‘SHP’ on site, then were assembled, all by volunteer crews.
The families that benefit from the program are referred through the Department of Human Resources, local school systems and through the group’s website, www.shpbeds.org. You can post contact information on the site, and someone will contact you.
Sleep In Heavenly Peace started by making 42 beds in 2019. Since then, its volunteers have been responsible for building and donating literally thousands of beds, including well over 100 to families in Talladega County.