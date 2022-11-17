 Skip to main content
Charitable bed-builders turn out in force

Bed builders

A parking lot full of industrious good will is shown Saturday in Talladega, where people helped put beds together for kids under the auspices of a charitable organization.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

A nonprofit that makes beds for children who have never had beds of their own attracted a record number of volunteers to its work project in Talladega Saturday morning.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a Gadsden-based nonprofit, drew more than 120 volunteers to the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce — including one especially generous family.