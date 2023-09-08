 Skip to main content
Charges filed in drug possession cases

Area law enforcement authorities made several arrests recently on a variety of cases, generally involving drug possession and stolen property.

Springville Police arrested Karen Woodbury, 57, of Millinocket, Maine, Sept. 3, charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia, buying/receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and receiving a stolen vehicle.