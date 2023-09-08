Charges filed in drug possession cases

Area law enforcement authorities made several arrests recently on a variety of cases, generally involving drug possession and stolen property.
Springville Police arrested Karen Woodbury, 57, of Millinocket, Maine, Sept. 3, charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia, buying/receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and receiving a stolen vehicle.
Bond was set at $46,000. She was processed into the St. Clair County jail.
Springville Police arrested Matthew Woodbury, 34, of Millinocket, Maine, Sept. 33, charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia, buying/receiving stolen property, possession of dangerous drung and receiving a stolen vehicle.
He was processed into the St. Clair County jail and bond was set at $46,000.
Springville police arrested Tamara Labron, 32, of Windham, Maine,Sept. 3, charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia, buying/receiving stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs and receiving a stolen vehicle.
She was processed into the St. Clair County jail and bond was set at $46,000.
St. Clair County deputies arrested Keshon Horton, 22, of Ensley, Sept. 3, charging him with promoting prison contraband, second.
He was processed into the St, Clair County jail and bond was set at $32,500.
Moody police arrested Tracy Bullard, 52, of Pell City Sept. 3, charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
She was processed into the St. Clair County jail and bond was set at $11,000.