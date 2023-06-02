Character group awards recognition to R. L. Young Elementary

R. L. Young Elementary School in Talladega has been recognized for building a foundation of a caring community, as evaluated by the organization character.org.
Designated as a 2023 Promising Practice school, R. L. Young is one of only 177 schools to receive that designation nationwide, and one of only 13 in Alabama. It educates the city’s pre-K and kindergarten students.
Character.org will honor each 2023 Promising Practice recipient (schools and organizations) at its 30th Anniversary National Forum live in Washington D.C. Nov. 6-7.
“This is a huge accomplishment for R. L. Young and our school district,” city schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said. “As many of you know, we partnered with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching for the past two years regarding character education. Our schools will join the Hope Institute this fall with Samford University to continue our mission of character education.”
Lee thanked R. L. Young Principal Cari Wilson “and the caring faculty and staff at R. L. Young for all that you do for our schoolers, and for being recognized nationally for your efforts.”
Character.org describes itself as ”a national advocate and leader for character in schools and communities.”
Dr. Arthur Schwartz, president of Character.org., said, “We are extremely proud to recognize the schools and organizations that have developed and implemented a Promising Practice. Each of these programs and initiatives has demonstrated significant impact and strongly align with the principles that help schools and organizations cultivate a culture of character.”
This year’s character development practices and initiatives included peer mentoring, service-learning, and conflict-resolution approaches. Many of the Promising Practices also involve parents and the local community.