Character group awards recognition to R. L. Young Elementary

R. L. Young Elementary School in Talladega has been recognized for building a foundation of a caring community, as evaluated by the organization character.org.

Designated as a 2023 Promising Practice school, R. L. Young is one of only 177 schools to receive that designation nationwide, and one of only 13 in Alabama. It educates the city’s pre-K and kindergarten students. 