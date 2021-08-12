Chapter of AKA sorority will host lighting ceremony for Alzheimer’s disease

The Mu Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will host an iluminating lighting ceremony for Alzheimer’s disease at the AKA House on the campus of Talladega College on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
The ceremony will recognize the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. The torches and luminaries are given in honor of family members and friends who have faced the disease, according to a news release.
Members of the public are invited to drive by or walk through the torch and luminary display Sunday night. The chapter members thank the community, friends, supporters and families for the purchase of torches and luminaries.
For more information, contact chapter president Dr. Floretta James Dortch at fdortch@gmail.com or connection chair Sheryl Fuller at annfulme@charter.net.