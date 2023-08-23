 Skip to main content
‘Y’all like tomatoes?’

Chandler Mountain residents list reasons why Alabama Power needed to abandon reservoir project

chandler mtn

A valley on Chandler Mountain is shown during the early morning hours. 

 

 Submitted photo

Alabama Power Company announced last week that it was pulling the plug on the proposed Chandler Mountain Pumped Storage Hydro Project. 

The hydro project would have included the construction of two reservoirs, one on Chandler Mountain and the other near the foot of the mountain to produce and store hydrogenerated power. 