Chamber youth enjoy team-building exercise

IMG_8913.JPG

As the new school year begins, a new class of Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Ambassadors recently visited Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center for the annual leadership building exercise.

The ambassadors program is essentially a high school student auxiliary, exposing young people to the ideals and principles governing a chamber of commerce.