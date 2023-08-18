Chamber youth enjoy team-building exercise

As the new school year begins, a new class of Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Ambassadors recently visited Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center for the annual leadership building exercise.
The ambassadors program is essentially a high school student auxiliary, exposing young people to the ideals and principles governing a chamber of commerce.
This year’s leadership event took place Sunday, Aug. 6. Some 30 ambassadors from Lincoln, Munford, Talladega County Central High School, Winterboro, Zora Ellis Junior High School and Talladega High School, along with adult mentors (Phyllis Patterson, Juanita McClellan, Kristy Hall and Nancy Lehe) met “in a large circle and introduced themselves, followed by dividing into three teams for a teambuilding project,” according to a press release.
The project involved building an airplane using a large piece of sheetrock, a knife, a pen and duct tape. Afterward, each team got three tries to fly their creation off a deck at the Essy Stephens Center at Shocco.
The idea was to teach essential skills like listening, communication and taking advantage of the special abilities and creative ideas of group members, illustrating the ambassadors motto “Work Together, Grow Together.”
The next ambassadors meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at North Court Street in the Community Action/Talladega County Extension Building.