Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hold awards ceremony

The Greater Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce 2023 Chamber Ambassador program held its annual award ceremony Monday, May 8, at the Talladega Public Library with around 50 parents and guests attending.   Ambassador President Addison Staude, a senior at Talladega High School, welcomed everyone to an evening highlighting ambassador projects and leadership skills developed over the past year.

Chamber executive director Jason Daves awarded  three scholarships, including two for $2,500 to Staude and Jordan Barclay, and $1,000 to Savannah Strong, who was not able to attend.