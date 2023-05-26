Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hold awards ceremony

The Greater Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce 2023 Chamber Ambassador program held its annual award ceremony Monday, May 8, at the Talladega Public Library with around 50 parents and guests attending. Ambassador President Addison Staude, a senior at Talladega High School, welcomed everyone to an evening highlighting ambassador projects and leadership skills developed over the past year.
Chamber executive director Jason Daves awarded three scholarships, including two for $2,500 to Staude and Jordan Barclay, and $1,000 to Savannah Strong, who was not able to attend.
This year’s guest speakers were both members of previous ambassador classes who are now mentoring their successors. Longtime mentor Juanita McClellan, introduced Samaria Chatman, currently employed at Talladega County Board of Education, and Nickolas Pennington, currently employed at First American Bank of Alabama Talladega.
Kye Burel, eighth-grade ambassador at Zora Ellis gave the invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Trenton Garrett, ambassador from Winterboro High School.
Tyler Hall, another past ambassador and now a mentor to the next generation of ambassadors, introduced special guests including Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, City Councilwoman Vickey Hall, Talladega City School Board Member Sandra Beavers,and Fire Chief Danny Warwick
Some of the projects the ambassadors participated in were the August 2022 Team Leadership at Shocco, Grassroots at Plank Road Station, Halloween on the Square, Christmas Parade, Santa's Workshop, Veterans Black and White Ball, Mardi Gras Parade, National Day of Prayer, United Way Build A Bed and taking goody bags to The Seasons assisted living facility to name a few.