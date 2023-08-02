Chamber coffee is forum for community college’s programs

More than 100 civic and business leaders paid a visit to the Talladega campus of Central Alabama Community College Thursday for a coffee held by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This is really awe-inspiring,” CACC-Talladega director Jerry Creel said. “I am overwhelmed with the support, friendship and partnerships that we have seen from the community.”
Creel said that as the Talladega campus has added new classes and new teachers, opportunities for new partnerships are everywhere.
“This is really exciting, to see all these people here who value the community, talking and working together.”
CACC has recently begun providing some training programs for Talladega police officers and firefighters, and has always worked closely with city and county schools, the Presbyterian Home for Children and Ascension Academy and “the college down at the other end of the street,” referring to Talladega College.
Current academic programs available in Talladega include Medical Assistant Technologist, Child Development Certificate, Industrial Maintenance and Robotics, Cyber Security and Computer Science, Phlebotomy, Business and Office Administration.
Many of these community partnerships were illustrated by the list of adjunct faculty that Creel introduced, including Police Chief Diane Thomas (Criminal Justice), Joy Goodenough, who works full time with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office (cyber security and business) Andrea Adams (Biology), Donte Little of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s E. H. Gentry (business and office administration) and Brandi Green of Citizens Baptist Medical Center (nutrition).
Other staff members introduced by Creel included Academic Dean Brandy Mitchell, Dean of Students Jerri Carroll, Associate Dean of Institutional Effectiveness Cindy Entrekin, Human Resources Director Tina Shaw and Director of Nursing Jennifer Steele.
Other staff at the Talladega campus include: Leslie Mitchell (ADA Coordinator) Paige Scott (Director of Distant Education), Justin Williams ( Instructor of history, religion, political Science and music)i Bill McPherson (maintenance) Skyla Kipple (student ambassador) and Dr. Robert Davis (instructor of business, accounting and computer science).
Brandy Mitchell added “we are so excited. We’ve been in the area for a while now, and we are committed to working to provide the resources for this community to grow and prosper. Education is an integral part of that.”