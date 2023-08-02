 Skip to main content
Chamber coffee is forum for community college’s programs

More than 100 civic and business leaders paid a visit to the Talladega campus of Central Alabama Community College Thursday for a coffee held by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This is really awe-inspiring,” CACC-Talladega director Jerry Creel said. “I am overwhelmed with the support, friendship and partnerships that we have seen from the community.”