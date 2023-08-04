CEPA show to feature Holladay Sisters, others in Aug. 13 show

It’s a taste of Pell City’s finest voices, support from a band that’s been long known for its special delivery and some songs you’ll find on the “most loved” lists of many — and it hits the CEPA stage Sunday, Aug. 13, starting at 5 p.m.
Featured will be a special performance from two of Pell City’s own well-known success stories: the duo of sisters Mary and Ginger Holladay, who were called to sing with some of the favorite artists of the rock and roll era.
Accompanying the Holladay sisters for their visit is a band well known to CEPA audiences for their good times delivery, The Easy Street Band, plus Pell City vocalist Teresa Carden who is of course known well throughout the area.
“The Sisters” were included in Elvis recordings, while their other successes include their unique sound added to the likes of Linda Rondstadt and the late blues and jazz singer Etta James.
Carden has been practicing with the ladies in recent weeks, and the gathering of the three followed Carden’s desire to connect with their talent and Pell City ties in a way others could enjoy.
She’s been on stage with The Easy Street Band for quite a few events.
Ed Jones is a presenter for other entertainers, but he’s also part of The Easy Street Band, and this brought about a connection of three sets of musical allure for a one-of-a-kind performance.
Members of The Easy Street Band have performed with The Holladay Sisters in the past, and Jones has recorded for them, as well.
The Easy Street Band is based in Alabama and its focus is on rock and blues.
It was in 1967 when Mary began adding her voice as a back-up singer in the famed Muscle Shoals music scene. She then went on to sing at American Sound in Memphis, and with Atlantic Records in New York.
These experiences led to her work with others such as Dionne Warwick, B.J. Thomas, The Box Tops and many more.
Ginger joined in by 1969, and it was during these later years she can be heard with her sister on Elvis releases that include “Suspicious Minds” and “In the Ghetto” and others.
As they toured with Ray Stevens, the Holladay Sisters ended up singing with him for the inauguration of Richard Nixon.
For Carden, working with the musicians and Holladay voices is a first, and she’s been in rehearsal sessions with Mary already and has the same set up for the week of the show with Ginger.
“I have never practiced with Ginger, but after practicing just twice with Mary, I can just say this is such an honor to be in her presence,” Carden said. “She has a high range in her vocals, and makes it sound so easy.”
The Holladay Sisters began their love for singing in Pell City, as has Carden, who tells that her father, who was a pastor, “put me on a piano bench when I was three in church.”
She has since performed with her family in a quartet, and with one formed at Mt. Zion Church as a teenager and has gone on to make her own recordings through the years.
“Pell City's Mary and Ginger Holladay have led storied lives and I'm so grateful that they're willing to share some of their experiences – and songs — with their hometown this summer,” said CEPA director Jeff Thompson.
“We are proud to bring The Easy Street Band to Pell City, and we're especially proud to have the legendary Holladay Sisters perform on our stage,” Thompson said. “I'm grateful to all the sponsors in the community who knew how important this event would be and are making it possible.”
Visit pellcitycepa.com to reserve tickets, and they will also be available at the door while still available. Tickets are $20.