CEPA show to feature Holladay Sisters, others in Aug. 13 show

The Holladay Sisters have performed and recorded with a long list of the hit makers of the ’60s and ’70s. The sisters will perform Sunday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m. on their hometown stage at the Center for Education and the Performing Arts. The Alabama based band The Easy Street Band and Pell City vocalist Teresa Carden will join in the performance.

It’s a taste of Pell City’s finest voices, support from a band that’s been long known for its special delivery and some songs you’ll find on the “most loved” lists of many — and it hits the CEPA stage Sunday, Aug. 13, starting at 5 p.m.

Featured will be a special performance from two of Pell City’s own well-known success stories: the duo of sisters Mary and Ginger Holladay, who were called to sing with some of the favorite artists of the rock and roll era.