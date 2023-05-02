CEPA Drama Camps expand for 2023

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Pell City’s Center for Entertainment and Performing Arts Spotlight Drama Camps are coming up, and many opportunities await those who love bringing stage shows to life.
This year brings changes to the usual setup, for there will be two distinctive sessions of camp designed to offer a unique experience for all participants. Youth interested in the camps may choose both, or just one, although one camp is designed to include younger participants as well. The Summer Drama Camp and a Theater Masterclass Camp will be separate events.
The summer classes begin June 26. The Masterclass session includes participants from age 12 through 17 and runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. A performance will be given at the conclusion of camp June 30.
Students will submit video auditions for the Masterclass, will be cast and receive copies of scripts prior to the beginning of camp.
In addition to the acting roles of the production, the Masterclass will include aspects of set design, lighting, costume construction and many more elements of theater production as they build their own show.
These components of the camp were begun over the last several years, and offered advanced opportunities among the older camp students, said coordinator Lesley Warren.
“It was a huge success and saw exponential growth in just a few years,” said Ash Arrington, who has served as camp director since 2020. “The Masterclass students are now at a place where they can and want to perform a full-length show of their own.”
The Masterclass, Arrington said, “will have a completely hands on approach to the theatrical learning process and will let the students have full ownership of the show and its elements.”
For the Drama Camp, which is targeted for ages 7-17, camp will begin July 10 and continue through July 21, with a group performance July 21. These camps will meet daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
With longer time frames than previous camps, students in Drama Camp will also have expanded opportunities related to their show production, Arrington said.
“In the same way that the Masterclass students will have, Drama Camp students will have the chance to take part in activities adjusted for their age levels,” he said.
As with the prior Drama Camps, age and or prior experience are not required for students to be part of the events.
With the Drama Camp students, auditions will be held during camp hours.
The cost for Masterclass Camp is $225, and $200 for an additional student from the same family.
Drama Camp tuition is $350 per student, and $315 for an additional student from the same family.
For those wishing to take part in both camps, the fee will be $475, and $440 for an additional student. Taking both sessions saves $100 from individual tuition payments.
In order to register a student for either of CEPA's 2023 Summer Drama Camps, a parent or guardian should fill out the online forms and select which method you will submit your payment to. Registration will not be final until payment is received.
Any information submitted for registrations is private for use by CEPA management only and will not be shared. A member of the CEPA staff will contact you after receiving the completed form to confirm your reservation.