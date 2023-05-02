 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CEPA Drama Camps expand for 2023

Pell City’s Center for Entertainment and Performing Arts Spotlight Drama Camps are coming up, and many opportunities await those who love bringing stage shows to life.

Drama Camp 2 B.jpeg

There are 40 spots available for students to attend Drama Camp this year, and registration is now open online at pellcitycepa.com/camp.

This year brings changes to the usual setup, for there will be two distinctive sessions of camp designed to offer a unique experience for all participants. Youth interested in the camps may choose both, or just one, although one camp is designed to include younger participants as well. The Summer Drama Camp and a Theater Masterclass Camp will be separate events. 

Drama camp 1.jpg

Clara Scelsi performed the lead role in “Dear Edwina Jr.” in the 2022 production.