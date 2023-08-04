 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Central Park setting for ‘movie night’ Aug. 25

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is partnering with Curtis & Son Funeral Home to present Movie Night in the Park. This event will take place at Central Park on Aug. 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m. depending on sunset and cloud coverage the day of the event. 

The movie that will be showing is The Lost City featuring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.