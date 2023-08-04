Central Park setting for ‘movie night’ Aug. 25

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is partnering with Curtis & Son Funeral Home to present Movie Night in the Park. This event will take place at Central Park on Aug. 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m. depending on sunset and cloud coverage the day of the event.
The movie that will be showing is The Lost City featuring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
There will be dinner, drink and dessert options from the following: Mobile Munchies, On the Run Concessions, and Pelicans SnoBalls. Curtis & Son will be there to provide free popcorn as long as supplies last.
Central Park is located across from Blue Bell Creameries at 470 N. Norton Ave. in Sylacauga. Patrons are asked to bring a chair or a blanket as they come out and enjoy food and the movie.