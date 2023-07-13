Central office chooses employees of the month

The Talladega County Board of Education honored central office and districtwide employees for the month of July during its first regular board meeting Monday morning.
Shown above are Central Office business assistant Trina Goggins, standing between CSFO Avery Embry and Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey; electrician Steve Harrison, shown with Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham, Lacey and Maintenance Director Jason Jacks; and bus mechanic Jordan Aldredge, shown between Lacey and Transportation Coordinator Jack Jackson.