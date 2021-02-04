Central Alabama mini-term classes will include virtual, online and hybrid models

Central Alabama Community College has announced its slate of classes for the second “mini-term,” beginning March 9.
Classes included virtual, online and hybrid models, according to a news release. Hybrid English 99 and English 101 classes will be offered at the Talladega campus on Thursdays at 10:50 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., respectively. Internet-only versions of those same classes are also available at the same times.
A hybrid history 202 class will be available Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Pratt’s Mill Center, marking the first time a Saturday mini-term class has been available, according to the release.
An internet-only version of Spanish 102 is available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
Math 100, math 112 and math 232 are also available online only, as is physical science 111.
For those who might need to sign up for financial aid, CACC will be offering a seminar at the Pratt’s Mill location Feb. 20. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a financial aid workshop open to everyone, followed by a discussion of Free Application For Student Aid, CACC scholarships and admissions assistance from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please bring a copy of your 2019 tax return to these classes. Masks are required.
The application deadline for scholarships has been extended to March 1, according to a news release.