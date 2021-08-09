Central Alabama Community College set to bring students back to classroom

On-campus classes at Central Alabama Community College are set to resume Aug. 16, with some common-sense COVID-19 precautions still in place.
According to a news release issued Monday, all students, employees and visitors will be required to wear masks or other face coverings while inside, and will be expected to maintain social distancing guidelines the rest of the time.
The release said the College Pandemic Emergency Response Team will continue to meet and review and monitor updates to safety guidelines.
"We are excited to be back on campus for fall semester," CACC PResident Jeff Lynn said in the release. "It has been a very challenging year for everyone. There are still challenges in dealing with this pandemic, but we want to give our students the best college experience possible, all while adhering to the guidelines and protocols set forth in our new plan."