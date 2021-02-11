Central Alabama appoints Jeff Lynn as school president

The acting president of Central Alabama Community College has been appointed to that position permanently, according to a news release.
Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Jeff Lynn as president of CACC at the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, the release said. Lynn has been acting president since June.
“Lynn has more than 20 years of workforce and economic development experience across several southeastern states,” the release says. “He brought his distinctive skillset to the Alabama Community College System in 2016, where he served as the vice chancellor for workforce as well as aerospace and aviation. Prior to his role at ACCS, Lynn served as the executive director of workforce development programs (LED FastStart) for Louisia Economic Development.”
Lynn worked in manufacturing and hospitality while studying organizational management at Auburn. He has also worked for Ciba Vision Corporation in Georgia and on the Southern Regional Education Board’s curriculum team. He also spent a decade in the Technical College System of Georgia as director Regional Project Operations for Georgia Quick Start.
“Mr. Lynn’s unique background combining private sector and higher education experience has proven to be successful in leading the Trojan community over the last several months,” Baker said. “Jeff’s commitment to improving the lives of the students CACC serves, coupled with his enthusiasm for reinvigorating the workforce pipeline throughout the college’s service area makes him the perfect fit to continue to serve the college as president.”
Said Lynn: “It is an honor and a privilege to continue to serve at CACC and work with the Trojan family to serve the education and training needs central Alabamians. I grew up not too far from here, and it’s important to me that our college is a gateway to a better future for the communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff and students at CACC as we continue to blaze a new path forward.”
CACC has campuses in Alexander City, Childersburg, Talladega and Prattville.