Centenarian’s family invites community to birthday celebration

The people of Sylacauga are invited to come out Saturday and celebrate the belated one hundredth birthday of a Sylacauga native.
Mattie Corbin (aka “Tittie Hicks”) was born in Sylacauga in 1923, the daughter of Alberta and Henry Hicks. She was one of five children, and is the only one living. She started working at an early age, working in peoples’ homes and picking cotton. She had eight children and is a mother of five generations. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at a young age and attended Rising Star Church in Sylacauga.
She has always loved to fish and to dance.
“God is good,” members of her family said Wednesday in appreciation of her life.
Corbin was born in February of the same year that insulin was introduced as a treatment of diabetes, the New York Yankees played their first game in Yankee Stadium and Mount Etna erupted.
Silent film versions of “The 10 Commandments” and the “Hunchback of Notre Dame” were big hits at the box office, and the Charleston was a popular song and dance.
Warren G. Harding was president, although he would be succeeded by Vice President Calvin Coolege in August. Former President William Howard Taft was chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Family members celebrated her true 100th birthday earlier this year in California, where she now lives. But that milestone is a big enough occasion that they thought it was important to bring her home to Sylacauga to celebrate with the families she has known all her life.
The celebration will take place at 780 South Hammett Avenue in Sylacauga Saturday afternoon from 1-6 p.m.