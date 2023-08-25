 Skip to main content
SYLACAUGA

Centenarian’s family invites community to birthday celebration

The people of Sylacauga are invited to come out Saturday and celebrate the belated one hundredth birthday of a Sylacauga native.

Mattie Corbin (aka “Tittie Hicks”) was born in Sylacauga in 1923, the daughter of Alberta and Henry Hicks. She was one of five children, and is the only one living. She started working at an early age, working in peoples’ homes and picking cotton. She had eight children and is a mother of five generations. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at a young age and attended Rising Star Church in Sylacauga. 