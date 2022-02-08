Caution, construction ahead: ALDOT will work on Highway 21/Jackson Trace intersection this month

The Alabama Department of Transportation is getting ready to begin work on the intersection of Alabama Highway 21 and Jackson Trace Road in Talladega.
In a news release, ALDOT said that, weather permitting, it will begin work on an intersection improvement project at the intersection of AL-21 (formerly AL-275) and Jackson Trace Road in Talladega at the end of February. The project will feature the construction of a reduced conflict U turn or RCUT.
ALDOT said an RCUT is an intersection design that reduces crashes by changing how side road traffic crosses or turns left at an approach to a major road. The general flow directs through and left-turning traffic on the side road to turn right and proceed to a nearby u turn location. All movements from the major road are allowed.
The release said the RCUT is being installed at this location to improve the overall safety of the intersection. Studies have shown that converting conventional intersections to reduced conflict U turn intersections can reduce crashes by up to 46 percent. Work to construct the RCUT is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks. The intersection modifications should be complete ahead of the resurfacing project that is set to begin Summer 2022.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT said it thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways