Caught on tape: someone stealing a catalytic converter

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in capturing the man who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle belonging to the town of Oak Grove last month.
The theft was caught on a surveillance camera during the early morning hours of June 29 outside the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department at the town hall. The suspect would appear to be a white male, and may be connected to numerous other catalytic converter thefts reported in the area.
According to a release from Crime Stoppers, a huge increase in thefts of catalytic converters has hit the state of Alabama and the nation. Talladega County investigators say that this is an ongoing issue in the county. In what likely took about two minutes, the subject sawed off the device, leaving about an 18 inch hole between the engine and muffler where the catalytic converter is normally installed. Converter thieves normally leave a $2,000 replacement cost for the owner.
Anyone with information on this or related incidents should call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.