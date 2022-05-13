Catchings gets caught and charged with burglary, theft

A Sylacauga man has been charged with burglary in the second degree and theft of property in the first degree.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Christopher Keith Catchings, 36, was arrested May 6 and ordered held on a $30,000 bond. He remained behind bars Friday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the incident leading up to the arrest was reported on the 5000 block of Old Sylacauga Highway between 3 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. May 5. The victim told investigators she woke up and discovered several items missing from her purse, including a wallet, more than $1,000 in cash and the keys to a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 truck. The truck itself was also missing.
Jones said the victim had a surveillance camera set up, which showed a white male entering the residence about 3 a.m.
The following day, the truck, which had a vanity license tag on it, was spotted parked in front of the Subway on US 280 in Sylacauga. The vehicle was recovered and Catchings was arrested.
Jones said he had the keys and the victim’s wallet and identification with him when he was arrested, along with about $250 in cash.
Burglary in the second degree and theft of property in the first degree are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.