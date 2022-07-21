Catalytic converter is stolen off county work truck at local high school

Talladega Police are searching for a suspect in the theft of yet another catalytic converter.
In this case, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the converter was stolen off of a county work truck parked at Talladega County Central High School sometime between June 13 and July 18.
There do not appear to be any witnesses or suspects in the case.
The number of catalytic converter cases reported in the area has skyrocketed in recent years, with more than 30 cases reported between April and July 1 of this year in the city of Talladega and in the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction. The converters are easy to steal, especially off vehicles with high ground clearance, are virtually untraceable once removed and not difficult to resell.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.