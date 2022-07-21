 Skip to main content
Catalytic converter is stolen off county work truck at local high school

A new catalytic converter rests on an automotive lift at A1 Muffler in Southwest Portland, Oregon, in 2022.

 Dave Killen

Talladega Police are searching for a suspect in the theft of yet another catalytic converter.

In this case, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the converter was stolen off of a county work truck parked at Talladega County Central High School sometime between June 13 and July 18.