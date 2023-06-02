 Skip to main content
Casting calls for drama campers, counselors coming at CEPA

Pell City’s Center for Education and the Performing Arts has expanded into two camps this year, and is also offering counselor positions.

When it comes to summertime arts outlets for the younger set, the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts has a role for everyone in the 2023 edition of Drama Camp.

A change this year for the program this year includes offering two separate camps — one is the traditional camp, and the other is a “master class” for those interested in an expanded theater experience.