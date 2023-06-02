Casting calls for drama campers, counselors coming at CEPA

When it comes to summertime arts outlets for the younger set, the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts has a role for everyone in the 2023 edition of Drama Camp.
A change this year for the program this year includes offering two separate camps — one is the traditional camp, and the other is a “master class” for those interested in an expanded theater experience.
Another aspect of the camps this year is that camp counselors are needed, and it’s time to get applications in for these positions, which can be found on the CEPA Facebook page.
The master class camp comes first, with the date set from June 26-30, and its hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Master class participants will perform their production of a humorous take on the Shakespeare classic Macbeth June 30. Instead of being drawn to become king of his country, this version titled "Old Macbeth Has a Farm” takes audiences along in pursuit of his dream to become the CEO of a very popular chain of fried chicken eateries.
Students will submit video auditions for the master class, and then will be cast and receive copies of scripts prior to the beginning of camp.
In addition to the acting roles of the production, the master class will include aspects of set design, lighting, costume construction and many more elements of theater production as they build their own show.
These components of the camp were begun over the last several years, and offered advanced opportunities among the older camp students, said coordinator Lesley Warren.
“It was a huge success and saw exponential growth in just a few years,” said Ash Arrington, who has served as camp director since 2020. “The master class students are now at a place where they can and want to perform a full-length show of their own.”
The master class will have a completely hands-on approach to the theatrical learning process and will let the students have full ownership of the show and its elements, Arrington said.
Participants in the kids camp will present “Seussical” as a product of their camp session from July 10-21, which meets from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily.
Kids camp is designed for students from ages seven to 17.
“Seussical” is musical, and also includes many of the well-loved Seuss tales, linking them together into a story of acceptance and perseverance.
Seuss’s elephant Horton is on a mission to save a small planet that rests atop a clover, with his desire to show that a person is still a person, no matter their size.
With longer time frames than previous camps, students in drama camp will also have expanded opportunities related to their show production, Arrington said.
“In the same way that the master class students will have, drama camp students will have the chance to take part in activities adjusted for their age levels,” he said.
As with the prior drama camps, age and or prior experience are not required for students to be part of the events.
Auditions will be held during camp hours for students in drama camp.
Registration for one or both camps is available on the CEPA Facebook page.
The fee for master class camp is $225, and $200 for an additional student from the same family.
Drama camp tuition is $350 per student, and $315 for an additional student from the same family.
For those wishing to take part in both camps, the fee will be $475, and $440 for an additional student. Joining both sessions saves $100 from individual tuition payments.
To register a student for either of CEPA's 2023 summer drama camps, a parent or guardian should fill out the online forms and select which method you will submit your payment to. Registration will not be final until payment is received.
A member of the CEPA staff will contact those who submit forms after receiving the completed form to confirm your reservation.
For those who would like to have a camp counselor position, there is a mandatory counselor interview taking place on June 15 and 16 at 3 p.m. at CEPA.
Scheduling for the positions is flexible, and camp details are located in the online form to apply. If offered a counselor position, there will be a required training day June 19 at 10 a.m.
“We’ll need all the help we can get so if you’re interested, we’d love to have you,” Arrington said.
