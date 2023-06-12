‘Casino Night’ June 17 to benefit Talladega Kiwanis group

The Talladega-Lincoln Chapter of Kiwanis Club will host its first ever “casino night” on June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Speed Vision Dome at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.
“This is our main charitable fundraiser,” Chapter President Dr. Kristi Sayers explained. “This is a testimony to the dedication of our members to the children of Talladega and Lincoln.”
Tickets for Casino Night are $100 per person, and include dinner and custom casino money. Games will include poker, craps, blackjack, roulette and trivia. There will also be door prizes, a cash bar and entertainment.
The club is also looking for donations of both money and prizes for the event.
“Your support of the Kiwanis Club, through a donated item or service, whether large or small, is greatly appreciated,” Sayers said. “We will advertise your support through social media to the communities of Talladega, Lincoln, and surrounding areas as well as during Casino Night. You are a critical ingredient toward our success, and we thank you!”
Money raised will support the children of Talladega and Lincoln through food purchases, academic programs, technology purchases, creative learning opportunities, library enhancements, classroom projects, and instructional supplies over the next 12 months.
If you would like to provide a donation, please send an e-mail to