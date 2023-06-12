 Skip to main content
‘Casino Night’ June 17 to benefit Talladega Kiwanis group

The Talladega-Lincoln Chapter of Kiwanis Club will host its first ever “casino night” on June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Speed Vision Dome at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

“This is our main charitable fundraiser,” Chapter President Dr. Kristi Sayers explained. “This is a testimony to the dedication of our members to the children of Talladega and Lincoln.”