Cars on Foster Lane near Sylacauga have been broken into, and Sheriff's office investigates

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases of cars being broken into April 16 or 17 on Foster Lane near Sylacauga. As of Friday, there were no suspects in any of the cases.
All of the break-ins seemed to take place between 7 p.m. April 16 and 9 a.m. April 17, when the sheriff’s office was contacted.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the first incident involved a 2019 Nissan Altima, a 1996 Nissan pickup truck and a 1994 Toyota pickup truck. All three vehicles had been ransacked, but it was not immediately clear if anything had been taken from them, according to the victim.
The same victim also reported damage to the ignition on a Kawasaki all terrain vehicle.
At another house a few blocks away, a different victim reported that someone had broken into a white 1972 Ford F100 pickup truck and a 2005 Subaru Outback. About two dollars in change was taken out of the Outback, and the ignition on this vehicle was damaged as well.
While these two reports were being taken, another neighbor came out and reported that his 2003 Nissan Frontier had been ransacked, as had his wife’s car. It did not appear that anything had been taken, however.
Given the time and the proximity, Jones said all three sets of break-ins are almost certainly related.
Anyone with information on any of these events should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761 2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s web site or using the mobile app.