Car thefts a go-go in Talladega County in September

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating several apparently unrelated vehicle thefts reported during the first half of September.
The earliest of these was reported Sept. 1 at a residence on the 2800 block of Oakdale Road. The vehicle stolen is listed as a red 2001 Nissan Frontier.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the vehicle was stolen from the victim’s driveway, and there are no witnesses or suspects listed, although investigators have also had difficulty making further contact with the victim.
The next day, an unrelated victim on U.S. 280 reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2010 Land Rover parked at an office building, but the vehicle itself was not taken. There are no witnesses or suspects in this case, either.
There is a suspect, Jones said, in a case also reported Sept. 2, involving a burglary and theft of a gold 2004 Volvo XC90. The same case also involved a break-in at the victim’s home on Crews Lane in Sylacauga, where the title for the vehicle was also stolen.
On Sept. 8, a victim on Stemley Bridge Road reported the theft of an orange 2004 Kawasaki ZX10 Motorcycle the month before. It was not clear why the theft was not reported sooner.
There were two more motor vehicle thefts reported Sept. 14 and one Sept. 15.
A 2004 blue Mercedes S-500 was stolen near the intersection of Grist Mill Road and Hightower Road after the owner got a flat tire and had a friend take him to get the tools to repair it. Jones said the car was gone an hour or so later when the victim returned.
A red Yamaha 250 Timberwolf valued at $500 was the next reported motor vehicle theft, as it was stolen from a residence on U.S. 280 was reported stolen between Sept. 5 and Sept. 14, Jones said. The owner had left it with an acquaintance who was supposed to be working on it.
At the other end of the county, on CC Road in Oxford, deputies responded to the theft of a 1989 Geo Tracker, which was taken sometime between April 1 and Sept. 15. Again, Jones said, the vehicle had been dropped for repairs, although in this case the vehicle did not run at all. In this case, the person who was supposed to be doing the work had died.
The last one of the county cases was the theft of a black and gray Can-AM Renegade XXC 4-wheeler from behind a resident on Woodett Lane in Childersburg. The 4-wheeler was stolen between July 15 and Sept. 14. There are no witnesses or suspects in this case, Jones said.
The Talladega Police Department is also investigating an auto theft, according to Det. Jeremy Faulkner. In this case, the stolen vehicle is a burgundy 2004 GMC Sierra that had been parked in front of a business on North Street. It appears to have been taken sometime between Friday and Saturday, Faulkner said.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508.