Car stolen from airport park-and-fly lot, and it turns up in Talladega

A Lincoln woman has been charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree in connection with a vehicle stolen from an airport parking lot in Georgia.
Shabrina Renn Jones, 40, was arrested Tuesday by Talladega Police and was given a bond of $5,000. She was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Thursday evening.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Talladega Police responded to a call regarding a possible stolen vehicle in Curry Court at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The person who reported it stolen had notified OnStar, which in turn had shut the vehicle down.
Thompson said the actual owner of the gray 2013 GMC Terrain had parked it at a park-and-fly before boarding a plane. An unknown person then got into the vehicle and drove off.
Officers allegedly found Jones around the vehicle in Curry Court. Officers got her name and then impounded the vehicle.
Thompson said authorities in Georgia originally reported a male suspect stealing the vehicle, but it was later determined to be Jones.
She was arrested without further incident.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.