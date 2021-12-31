Car chase goes through several counties, comes to crashing end in Sylacauga

A car chase through several Alabama counties ended with a crash on U.S. 280 in Sylacauga on Thursday afternoon.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the chase originated in Walker County.
Few details of the incident were readily available Friday, but local sources reported that the vehicle was being pursued by Pelham Police when it crossed over into southern Talladega County. The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour during heavy rain.
Childersburg police attempted to put down stop strips, but the vehicle avoided them by crossing into oncoming traffic.
The chase ended after the vehicle clipped a second vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Fort Williams and U.S. 280 in Sylacauga.
A local report stated that four people were arrested following the chase, although Johnson said he could not confirm this. Talladega County Jail records indicate that two Jasper residents, a man and a woman, were arrested in Sylacauga about the time of the accident. Both were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and the male, presumably the driver, was also charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude. All of these charges are misdemeanors.
Court records indicate that the driver also has a lengthy criminal history, including a conviction for rape in the second degree of a 15-year-old girl in Walker County in 2001, first- and second-degree theft, and several violations of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Jail records show that he gave an address in Jasper, but according to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry, his registered address is in Eufaula.
The Daily Home typically does not identify people who are charged only with misdemeanor offenses.