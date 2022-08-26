Car chase ends with vehicle running into a duplex

Talladega Police and Fire, Northstar EMS and Alabama State Troopers responded to a high-speed chase early Friday morning that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a duplex on East Street North.
According to Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick, the house was occupied at the time of the accident, but the resident was not injured.
Three people in the vehicle were transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, although no information on their conditions was readily available Friday.
Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said that the chase that ended in the crash actually began in Lincoln.
According to Lincoln Investigator DeMarco Willis said a patrol officer had stopped a silver Infiniti for failing to stay in his lane early Friday morning. The officer made contact with the three people in the vehicle and determined that one of the passengers had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant through the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
When the officer asked the passenger with the warrant to step out of the car, the driver accelerated and a chase down Alabama 77 South began. Talladega Police joined the chase as it crossed over into the city limits
According to Thompson, the vehicle being pursued traveled down 77 “at a high rate of speed and into the intersection with East Street in Talladega. The vehicle spun around in the yard of the residence, (then) wnet backwards into the foundation of the house, causing the vehicle’s rear section to be trapped under the foundation of the house.”
Warwick said firefighters were dispatched to 517 East Street North at 1:36 a.m. The crash appears to have resulted in a gas leak, and the house had partially collapsed by the time the call came in.
“Law enforcement at the scene stated there was someone still inside the vehicle, and it was unknown if he was armed,” Warwick said. “The vehicle was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement when he lost control of the vehicle. Two other patients from the vehicle self-extricated and were transported by Northstar EMS.”
Due to the gas leak, the instability of the house and the possibility of an armed occupant inside the vehicle, emergency personnel “did not want to take risks approaching the vehicle and potentially harming personnel on the scene,” Warwick said.
After about 30 minutes, they approached the vehicle and confirmed that the person still inside did, in fact, have a firearm. The Talladega Police SWAT team was called in to secure the occupant (and) render the scene safe for gas crews, fire and EMS personnel.
Once SWAT rendered the scene safe, firefighters and paramedics began extricating the patient with the assistance of the SWAT team, Warwick said. He eventually was transported to the hospital as well.
The vehicle was subsequently removed and the house was temporarily stabilized. The resident of the damaged side of the house was told that he would not be able to stay there until a structural engineer had deemed it safe.
Gas, water and power were cut off and the scene was turned over to Alabama State Troopers for further investigation.
According to trooper Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal, the report on that investigation had been filed but was still pending approval by a supervisor early Friday afternoon.
Willis said Friday that all three of the people in the car were still being treated for their injuries Friday afternoon. None of them will be arrested or formally charged until they have been discharged from the hospital.
Willis did confirm that a firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle.