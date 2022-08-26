 Skip to main content
Car chase ends with vehicle running into a duplex

Talladega Police and Fire, Northstar EMS and Alabama State Troopers responded to a high-speed chase early Friday morning that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a duplex on East Street North.

According to Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick, the house was occupied at the time of the accident, but the resident was not injured.