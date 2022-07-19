Car chase ends with an accident; driver in hospital awaiting charges

A car chase involving Sylacauga Police over the weekend ended with a one-vehicle accident and a driver in the hospital awaiting criminal charges.
According to published reports, the chase began at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday and continued through town until the driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a carport on the 500 block of South Broadway Avenue.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said the driver was injured in the crash and was later transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Johnson added that the driver had not been charged with a crime as of Monday evening but would be facing charges as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.
Johnson declined to elaborate on what those charges might be or why the suspect was running from police to begin with.
Since the accident followed a police chase, Johnson said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would be conducting an independent investigation of the crash.
ALEA Spokesman Justin O’Neal said Monday that he could not add any more information to what had already been released.