Car chase ends with an accident; driver in hospital awaiting charges

A car chase involving Sylacauga Police over the weekend ended with a one-vehicle accident and a driver in the hospital awaiting criminal charges.

According to published reports, the chase began at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday and continued through town until the driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a carport on the 500 block of South Broadway Avenue.