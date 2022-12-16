Car and parts thefts investigated in Talladega County

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the theft of one automobile and part of another, according to incident and offense reports.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the first incident was reported Dec. 10 at a residence on the 1000 block of Deerwood Drive in Munford. The victim told investigators that there was a green Mercury Sable valued at $2,500 that did not run parked in front of the residence. When the owner checked on the vehicle Dec. 10, the battery, catalytic converter and all four tires had been stolen, although the rest of the vehicle was still in the yard.
A metal door off a storage unit at the same location was also reported stolen, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside the unit.
As of Wednesday, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
The second incident involved the theft of a black 2017 Nissan Altima from the Sycamore Federal Credit Union. The vehicle was later recovered in St. Clair County, after having been driven off the end of a boat launch and submerged in water.
Authorities in St. Clair County contacted the sheriff’s office in Talladega County, Jones said. Investigators in Talladega determined that the vehicle had actually been repossessed and appeared to have been stolen from the credit union, which repossessed it.
Jones said there is a suspect in this case, although no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website or using the mobile app.