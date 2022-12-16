 Skip to main content
Car and parts thefts investigated in Talladega County

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the theft of one automobile and part of another, according to incident and offense reports.

According to Capt. Mike Jones, the first incident was reported Dec. 10 at a residence on the 1000 block of Deerwood Drive in Munford. The victim told investigators that there was a green Mercury Sable valued at $2,500 that did not run parked in front of the residence. When the owner checked on the vehicle Dec. 10, the battery, catalytic converter and all four tires had been stolen, although the rest of the vehicle was still in the yard.