Capital murder charge filed in Crown Food Mart shooting case

Zsaquon Averette

A Sylacauga man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting death that occurred during the armed robbery of a convenience store in early 2022.

According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Zsaquon Dean Averette, 26, was served with the capital murder warrant in the Talladega County Metro Jail, where he has been held on other charges since shortly after the murder. Tubbs said Averette is being held without bond.