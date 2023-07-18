Capital murder charge filed in Crown Food Mart shooting case

A Sylacauga man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting death that occurred during the armed robbery of a convenience store in early 2022.
According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Zsaquon Dean Averette, 26, was served with the capital murder warrant in the Talladega County Metro Jail, where he has been held on other charges since shortly after the murder. Tubbs said Averette is being held without bond.
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Sylacauga Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, responded to a 911 call at the Crown Food Mart, 3694 Old Birmingham Highway, on the morning of Feb. 10, 2022. They found the body of an employee, Sisatya Krishna Chitturi, 27, a native of India, on the floor of the bathroom suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Chitturi was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
Police and deputies secured the scene, and county investigators collected evidence, Tubbs said.
The robbery appears to have occurred on Feb. 9, the night before Chitturi’s body was found. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the counter to purchase what appears to be a can of sardines, then drawing a handgun on the cashier. There is no sound, but he appears to be demanding money.
Tubbs said that Averette was identified as a person of interest in the case early on, and was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm on March 8, 2022. According to jail records, he was also being held for the U.S. Marshal Service, and may have been in federal custody for some time, although he was back in the county jail by May of this year.
Bond on the gun charge was set at $100,000.
According to court documents, Averette was convicted of making terroristic threats by threatening to shoot a Sylacauga Police Officer in 2015. He pleaded guilty the following year and was sentenced to five years, suspended, two years probation, but violated his probation after being arrested in Pickens County for burglary, providing false information and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was not prosecuted on the Pickens County charges.
Court records also show that Averette has pending charges in Talladega County from 2021 for possession of a controlled substance and attempted first degree domestic violence, stemming from a case where he allegedly fired a gun at someone that he was in a relationship with at the time.
If convicted of capital murder, Averette would face either life in prison without the possibility of parole or death.