 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Capital murder case set in Moody police officer’s death

One of two people charged with the shooting death of Moody Police Lt. Stephen Williams in 2020, Tapero Corlene Johnson, 30, has a trial date set in St. Clair County Circuit Court Oct. 30 before Judge Phil Seay.

A trial date for Marquisha Tyson, 31, has not been set.