Capital murder case set in Moody police officer’s death

One of two people charged with the shooting death of Moody Police Lt. Stephen Williams in 2020, Tapero Corlene Johnson, 30, has a trial date set in St. Clair County Circuit Court Oct. 30 before Judge Phil Seay.
A trial date for Marquisha Tyson, 31, has not been set.
Both Johnson and Tyson have been indicted for capital murder in the cases.
Williams’ shooting death followed a recorded request for 911 assistance to a room at the Super 8 Motel in Moody.
During a first court appearance held in 2020 following the June 2, 2020, shooting, St. Clair County Deputy Randy Hurst testified that the pair rented room 222 at the motel where the shooting took place that night.
Hurst testified that there were six 911 calls made from the room that night, five from Tyson’s phone and one from Johnson’s.
He also said that Johnson said he and Tyson rented the room because there had been threats made on their lives at their property in Birmingham.
Johnson also told officers that four men following them to the motel prompted the calls for 911.
Review of motel video and the calls made were synced to actual time and Hurst told the court that there were no men seen as described by Johnson in the video.
Video also showed the moment Williams arrived at the door of room 222, as a second call to 911 was placed, and the gunfire that came from the door and struck the officer as he knocked on the door.
It also recorded Williams returning fire to the shots as he fell to the ground from the gunfire attack.
Testimony included investigators recovering multiple guns from the scene, including a .38 revolver, and AK-47 assault rifle, a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and a 40 caliber pistol. All the weapons appeared to have been fired at least once, Hurst told the court, and that 48 rounds of spent ammunition were recovered from the room.
Williams was a 23-year veteran law enforcement officer.
Following his death, Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said Williams was a “top notch officer who served as a role model for other officers.”
Hunt also saw to it that Williams was awarded an honor he had expressed hopes of gaining while working in the police department.
He was posthumously promoted from his rank of sergeant to lieutenant, as he had told his chief he hoped to achieve while working for the Moody Police Department.