Candidates lean toward more money for schools

candidates

Talladega mayoral candidates speak at the candidate forum at Ritz Theatre.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Talladega's municipal general election will be held tomorrow (Tuesday), and recently candidates for Talladega mayor, school board and City Council participated in a public forum at the Ritz Theater designed to let them outline positions on various issues facing the city. 

The topics of discussion were fairly wide-ranging, but of particular interest to many was the issue of City Council appropriations to the city school board.