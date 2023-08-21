Candidates lean toward more money for schools

Talladega's municipal general election will be held tomorrow (Tuesday), and recently candidates for Talladega mayor, school board and City Council participated in a public forum at the Ritz Theater designed to let them outline positions on various issues facing the city.
The topics of discussion were fairly wide-ranging, but of particular interest to many was the issue of City Council appropriations to the city school board.
Candidates for mayor, school board and council took the stage separately and did not address each other directly, but a strong consensus emerged that the schools need more city money and that the council, whoever may be on it next year, would be willing to oblige provided there is a plan in place to spend the money and that previous appropriations have been spent properly.
The discussion began with a question asking incumbent school board candidates what they would do differently if reelected and the challengers what they would do differently than their predecessors. Incumbent James Braswell said “Nothing. I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Incumbents Sandra Beavers and Allison Edwards said largely the same thing, with Edwards adding that she planned to get out into the community more and Beavers saying she planned to eat lunch in every school in the district at least once if reelected.
Duane Player, who is running against Beavers in Ward 1, commended the current board, but said as an educator, he wanted to be able to highlight and celebrate even small advances in order to fight the often negative perception of city schools.
Candidate Kelly Adams, who is running against Edwards in Ward 2, cited her perspective as a parent with children in multiple schools in the district. She said she planned to spend time in all of the schools and become even more involved.
Braswell’s opponent, Megan Carpenter, also praised the current board, and Braswell in particular. She said that her candidacy was not so much about what he and the board had done as it was about bringing a new perspective to the board, as a parent with children in the system and as someone who has been involved in numerous civic activities.
“Parental involvement and community involvement at the highest levels are important,” she said. “We have a great working board. My perspective is what I would bring to the office.”
Incumbent Jake Montgomery, who is not opposed for reelection, said not only would he continue along the path the current board has taken for the last few years, he said he was issuing a challenge to the candidates for city council to “promise to double our appropriation next year, and increase it 20 percent per year after that for the rest of their term.
“We cannot improve without increased financial support,” he said. “The current council has helped, but they can do more. We need them to do more if we are going to continue to improve our schools.”
Councilman Joe Power was the only incumbent council member present at the forum, and was the first to respond. “I’m about 90 percent sure that in the last fiscal year, we increased your appropriation more than 20 percent over the previous year. If I’m wrong about that, I’ll retract it, but I’m pretty sure I’m right. Now, I have heard nothing but good things about this board, and I’m all for increasing the appropriation, but 20 percent might end up representing a cut.”
During remarks later in the forum, Power clarified that the school board, like any outside agency asking for a city appropriation, had to apply, explaining what the new appropriation was for and showing that previous appropriations had been spent on what the council had previously approved.
“We give money when we (expect to) see results. I’m more money oriented, so I’m the one that tends to ask questions. And we do have agencies that ask for appropriations that don’t supply us with the documentation we need. And they don’t get funded.”
Martha Jordan, running in Ward 5, made a similar argument. “When you’re talking about taxpayer money, you need a justification. You need to lay out a plan. And if that is done, than I would be willing to support it, along with the other council members when I see the numbers you come up with. Lord knows our children need it in this day and age.”
Terry McKee, running in Ward 4, said, “I know how important education is and I will do what I can to support it. We need parents, teachers, the board, the council all working together and laying out what is needed. If we have that, I would vote for the council to do our share.”
Hugh Sims, who is running against Power in Ward 3, said he did not know what the current appropriation was, but did not have a problem with working toward doubling it “as long as it goes to the students, and not toward salaries.”
Tonta Draper, the challenger in Ward 2, said the council should have already been more involved in school funding.
“It’s a shame that they even have to ask for 20 percent more. I see a lot of waste, and a lot of corruption in city government, so I would like us to trim the fat out of the city budget and give all of that savings to schools.”
Erica Graham, running for the open seat in Ward 1, said, “I totally agree. I would like to see a change, I would like us to look around and see what other cities are doing. We need to take in the money, but also the people, caring for people, sticking together, unifying. And we need a plan.”
Stevlen Dickerson, the other candidate in Ward 1, said, “I am not a politician, but I know it takes money. As I’ve gone around Ward 1 knocking on doors, the things I keep hearing are that we need to improve education, decrease crime, increase infrastructure, restore trust in government and increase the tax base without increasing taxes. To do that, you increase population by bringing people and jobs back to the city. That creates more funds, which means more funds available to the board. Superintendent Dr. (Quentin) Lee and the board are doing a wonderful job, and they deserve our support. There is definitely something there.”
Much earlier in the forum, when the candidates were asked to introduce themselves, Dixie Bonner, running in Ward 1, stood up and said, “I stand before you and endorse Duane Player. I’m not dropping out, but I am asking that all my voters support him.” She then left the stage.
The forum was live streamed and the video is still available on the Daily Home’s web site.
Election Day is Tuesday.