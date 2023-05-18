Campground body identified; investigation continues

The woman whose remains were found in Talladega earlier this month has been identified.
According to Detective Dennis McDaniel, “the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences notified our investigators that they had positively identified the female found in the National Forest as 33-year-old Mercedes Charlene Evans of Stevenson. Cause of death is still pending.”
McDaniel added that Evans did not appear to have been reported missing.
Stevenson is in Jackson County, just over the state line from Chattanooga.
Evans’ body was found May 6 near the Bohemian Campground off Birney Station Road, about one mile from Blue Hole.
At the time, Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy estimated that she had been dead for one to two weeks.
“This is still an active investigation and investigators are asking that anyone that saw her to contact investigators at 256-362-4508 or come in person to the Talladega Police Department Investigations Division,” McDaniel said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Evans family.”