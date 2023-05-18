 Skip to main content
Campground body identified; investigation continues

identified body

Mercedes Charlene Evans

 Submitted photo

The woman whose remains were found in Talladega earlier this month has been identified.

According to Detective Dennis McDaniel, “the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences notified our investigators that they had positively identified the female found in the National Forest as 33-year-old Mercedes Charlene Evans of Stevenson. Cause of death is still pending.”