Called meeting by Talladega City Board of Education is canceled

The Central Office for Talladega City Schools.

 Buddy Roberts/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The called Talladega City Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

A reason for the cancellation was not given, and the special meeting has not been rescheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

