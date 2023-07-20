California educator to be ASD’s new elementary director

Antwan Miller has been named the Elementary Director of Alabama School for the Deaf (ASD).
"I am excited to work at ASD with the educational staff and students to make this year a success,” Miller said. “I look forward to being involved in the positive environment that provides full language access for students."
Miller began his career in deaf education in Bakersfield, Calif., as an educational interpreter in the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office. After pursuing his degree in deaf education, Miller returned to Bakersfield to begin his teaching career in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
For the past eight years, Miller has served as vice principal for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program and the Richardson Child Development Center. During that time he brought new curriculum and training to the teaching staff, organized state testing, was active in the state administrative leadership cohort, and supported families in advocating for their children.
During the 2014-2015 school year, Miller was awarded the Kern County Office of Education, Division of Special Education Teacher of the Year. He has also been an active member of the California Educators of the Deaf.
“We are extremely excited to have Mr. Antwan Miller become a part of the ASD family,” said ASD Assistant Principal Andy Keith. “Mr. Miller is a very innovative and creative educator with exponential experience. He is an extremely personable and approachable person who strives to build positive relationships with staff and students. I have great confidence that Mr. Miller will move our elementary program to the next level.”
Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communicative Disorders-Deaf Education and a Master of Arts in Communicative Disorders-Deaf Education from California State University, Fresno. He has also earned a Multiple Subjects Teaching Credential and an Educational Specialist-Deaf or Hard of Hearing Credential. In 2016, Miller earned an Administrative Services Credential and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Point Loma University.