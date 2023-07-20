 Skip to main content
California educator to be ASD’s new elementary director

Antwan Miller at ASD.

Antwan Miller has been named the Elementary Director of Alabama School for the Deaf (ASD). 

"I am excited to work at ASD with the educational staff and students to make this year a success,” Miller said. “I look forward to being involved in the positive environment that provides full language access for students."