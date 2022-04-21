CACC's SUV was stolen, and Childersburg Police looks for help in locating it

Childersburg Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an SUV belonging to Central Alabama Community College that was stolen Wednesday.
According to Childersburg Police Lt. Kevin Koss, the vehicle is a white 2000 Ford Excursion with a state tag, S6594A. It has damage to the rear doors and taillights, and the back windshield is broken out.
Investigators believe the vehicle was stolen around 2 a.m. Wednesday from a maintenance area on campus. The vehicle is registered to the school, Koss said.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-378-5568.