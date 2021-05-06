CACC will celebrate 100th anniversary of nursing program

Central Alabama Community College will celebrated one century of training area nurses July 11, according to a news release.
“For 100 years, Central Alabama Community College has responded to the needs of its community in training one of our country’s most essential employees — nurses," Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said. "Congratulations to the faculty, staff, administrators and students who can be credited with the longevity and success of this program.”
Said Dr. Jennifer Steele: “We are looking forward to celebrating the storied history of this program. 100 years is a milestone and credit goes to all who have been involved since the beginning in making sure this program was and remains one of the top programs in the state.”
According to a history of the program, things actually began in Sylacauga in 1921 when Dr. F.H. Craddock founded the Sylacauga Infirmary, which was among the most modern in Alabama at the time. Built to hold up to 50 patients at a time, the infirmary also housed a fully functional operating room and its own X-ray facilities.
It also included a training school for nurses, approved by the American College of Surgeons. The training school had an impeccable reputation for producing outstanding nurses, who then moved on at institutions throughout the country, according to the history provided by the school.
The old infirmary was replaced by Coosa Valley Medical Center in 1945. The school was reorganized in 1951 “and continued to operate as a hospital diploma program until 1994, when Coosa Valley School of Nursing introduced the associate degree of nursing program.”
Before that, academic courses for the nursing program were offered through Alexander City State Junior College from 1972. That became Central Alabama Community College, which gradually merged with Coosa Valley School of Nursing.
The three-phase merger was completed Nov. 21, 1996, and the program moved into the Jim Preuitt Nursing and Allied Health Building in Childersburg in early 2001.
CACC itself was created in 1989, when ACSJC and Nunnelley State Technical College in Childersburg were merged into a single entity. Both schools had been created by the same legislative act in 1963, and opened their doors to students in 1965 and 1966, respectively.
In 2021, nursing degrees are offered at both the Childersburg and Alexander City campuses.
“We are excited and honored to celebrate 100 years of nursing here at Central Alabama Community College Healthcare is such a vital part of our society, and the demand for outstanding, qualified nurses and healthcare professionals grows every day," CACC President Jeff Lynn said. "It is very rewarding to know that the Coosa Valley School of nursing has been a staple of our communities for 100 years. The program has touched numerous lives and continues to produce some of the top nurses in the state.”