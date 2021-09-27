CACC to receive nearly $400,000 to help low-income college students

ALEXANDER CITY — Central Alabama Community College will receive a federal grant of $388,881 to help low-income students, according to a news release from the school.
This is part of the federal Talent Search program. According to the release, the school has partnered with the program for more than 20 years. Talent Search will provide five years of funding to help local students find their path to college.
According to the release, the program accepts ninth through 12th-grade students from the following high schools: Winterboro, B.B. Comer, Sylacauga, Lincoln, Central Coosa County, Childersburg, Talladega County Central, Horseshoe Bend, Reeltown, Benjamin Russell, Dadeville and Clay Central.
The release says that at least two-thirds of the students in each local Talent Search program are from low-income families whose parents do not have a college education. Talent Search provides these students with counseling, as well as information about college admissions requirements, scholarships and various student financial aid programs. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 80 percent of Talent Search participants enroll in postsecondary institutions immediately following high school graduation. In FY20, more than 309,000 students are enrolled in 473 Talent Search TRIO projects in the U.S.
“Our Talent Search program has long been a staple of our college,” said Jeff Lynn, president of CACC. “Our mission is to provide the best, higher education opportunity possible to all high school students in our service area regardless of their economic situation. We are here to assist our high schools in helping their students graduate and then transition smoothly to CACC to begin their college experience.”
Said Dr. Shandra Williams, the project director: “We are partnered with 12 outstanding schools that share our vision and goals to improve the college readiness and success of underrepresented youth. The services we provide are tailored for the needs of each school with a common interest in supporting the students.”