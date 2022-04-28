CACC to announce agreement with Auburn University College of Agriculture

ALEXANDER CITY — Central Alabama Community College and the Auburn University College of Agriculture will hold a joint news conference Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Advanced Science, Innovation and Commerce in Auburn’s Research Park.
There will be an announcement regarding a partnership between the two institutions.
“Our goal at CACC is to provide as many opportunities for our students as possible,” said Jeff Lynn, president of CACC.
“This partnership with Auburn University will provide a direct pathway for students who wish to transfer into the College of Agriculture.”
Auburn College of Agriculture Dean Paul Patterson said the college considers partnerships with institutions like CACC a priority.
“Students from CACC and similar schools have found great success in the College of Agriculture and in the careers that followed,” he said. “We are proud to partner with CACC to create opportunities like these for more students in the years to come.”