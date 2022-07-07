CACC, state department of labor announce new career center in Prattville

PRATTVILLE — Jeff Lynn, president of Central Alabama Community College, and Fitzgerald Washington, secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor, announced a partnership to open a new career center on the Prattville campus of CACC.
The Prattville Career Center, located at 1320 Old Ridge Road in Prattville, will be open beginning in August. Services for jobseekers range from résumé assistance, interview preparation, educational and vocational training, and more. Qualified applicants can receive assistance in obtaining a two-year degree, a four-year degree, or multiple types of professional certifications. Trained Career Center staff provide one-on-one job search services. All services are free to the public.
“We are excited to have this new career center here on our Prattville campus,” Lynn said.
“We are committed to helping and serving the citizens in all the communities in central Alabama. We have added so much to our Prattville campus in the last 6 months, and this center will allow us to engage even more with the employers in the region who need trained employees. We are very appreciative and honored to partner with the Alabama Department of Labor to provide these much-needed services.”
Employers can take advantage of employee screening and dedicated interview space. Additionally, On-the-Job Training and Apprenticeship programs are available, which provide for employer specific training along with wage credits of up to 50 percent of an employee’s salary.
“We are pleased to be able to partner with Central Alabama Community College to offer these essential workforce services to the residents of Autauga County,” Washington said.
“Providing residents of the River Region with more options for training and job searches will be beneficial to entire region’s economy. The Alabama Community College System has been a great partner with us in helping us connect employers with jobseekers statewide.”