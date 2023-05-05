 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CACC sponsors downtown fun event May 20

SYLACAUGA — Central Alabama Community College is sponsoring a family-friendly event held by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce called “Crazy Dayz of Summer” on May 20 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in downtown Sylacauga.

Visitors are invited to wear their favorite circus costume while enjoying the sights. 