CACC sponsors downtown fun event May 20

SYLACAUGA — Central Alabama Community College is sponsoring a family-friendly event held by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce called “Crazy Dayz of Summer” on May 20 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in downtown Sylacauga.
Visitors are invited to wear their favorite circus costume while enjoying the sights.
Youngsters might enjoy “touch-a-truck,” sponsored by a local bank, which will allow kids to take pictures inside of some large vehicles.
A church will sponsor Foam Frenzy, which includes a lot of foam and bubbles with the help of a water hose from the Sylacauga Fire Department.
A host of local markets will sell their products on the sidewalk.