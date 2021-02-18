CACC promotes Financial Aid Awareness month

Central Alabama Community College is celebrating Financial Aid Awareness month in February.
The school is promoting "File Your FAFSA Now" for the the 2021-22 academic year.
The FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and is free to complete at fafsa.gov and starts the process to apply for federal Pell grants, Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity grants, federal student loans, federal work-study and other federal or state funds that may be available.
Many scholarships, including CACC scholarships, require students to complete the FAFSA as a requirement to be considered. The 2021-2022 FAFSA opened Oct. 1, 2020, and uses the 2019 Federal Tax Return information.
Anyone planning to attend CACC is encouraged to list CACC’s Federal School Code, 001007, so that the Financial Aid Office will receive the application.
Anyone seeking more information may email financial_aid@cacc.edu.