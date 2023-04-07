 Skip to main content
CACC holds festive event to announce programs

cacc

CACC held a festive event to announce their programs in Talladega. 

The Talladega campus of Central Alabama Community College held a “spring fling” Thursday morning to announce a rejuvenation of programs offered in Talladega and several local partnerships.

According to Talladega campus director Jerry Creel, this was the first event of any kind on the Talladega campus in more than three years. Special guests included the city of Talladega’s police, fire and human resources departments, FIRST Family Services, the Alabama Departments of Public Health and Corrections, the Talladega Career Center, Ascension Academy, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and local schools as well. 