CACC holds festive event to announce programs

The Talladega campus of Central Alabama Community College held a “spring fling” Thursday morning to announce a rejuvenation of programs offered in Talladega and several local partnerships.
According to Talladega campus director Jerry Creel, this was the first event of any kind on the Talladega campus in more than three years. Special guests included the city of Talladega’s police, fire and human resources departments, FIRST Family Services, the Alabama Departments of Public Health and Corrections, the Talladega Career Center, Ascension Academy, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and local schools as well.
Vendors included many of the above plus the CACC welding program, AllKids, the Alabama Army National Guard and the Department of Justice. The National Guard provided the bouncy houses — and everybody got Krazy String.
A lunch of hotdogs and chips was provided, and there was a putting green, cornhole boards and DJ Bill McPherson providing dance music. Security was provided by Lee Cardin.
Creel said the event was a success largely because of community involvement and partnerships. Particularly important was the role of Pat Temple who was a volunteer who just came forward because she wanted to help, he said.
Creel estimated that about 65 people turned out, not counting staff and faculty.