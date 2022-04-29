CACC College Bowl teams finishes second and third in recent tournament

ALEX CITY — The CACC College Bowl team recently competed in the first college bowl tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic, with both of the school's squads placing in the top three.
The tournament, called the Alabama College Bowl League Welcome Back Tournament, was hosted by Jeff State Community College and featured eight teams.
James Hurst, who teaches history, and Brittany Beatty, who teaches English at CACC, are the two sponsors of the team.
“I was extremely proud of how we competed,” Hurst said. “These guys really work hard and practice as much as they can. It was very rewarding to finally have a competition they could compete in to put their knowledge and skills on display.”
The CACC team of Dakota Blythe, Garrett Richardson, and David Lewis grabbed second place, while Thomas Sparks, Matthew Kelley, and James Duckett took third. Sparks won first place for the overall individual title, and David Lewis finished third individually.
The competition had seven rounds, with 20 questions in each round. Questions ranged from a vast array of topics such as history, political science, music, pop culture, religion, etc.
“There are a lot of positives to be gained from competing in college bowl tournaments,” Hurst said.
“It allows these students to establish themselves as part of a team and brings attention to the level of academic quality we have here at CACC.”