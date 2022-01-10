CACC chemistry professor plays crucial roles at regional meeting

Central Alabama Community College and CACC chemistry professor Dr. Jeremy M. Carr played crucial roles in the Southeast Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society in mid-November.
The event was co-sponsored by Merck, Southern Research and Oakwood Chemical.
“CACC’s contribution specifically helped facilitate a chemical education symposium (called) ‘Classroom Chemistry: Innovations in Practice,” according to a press release. Carr organized the symposium, which centered around recent advances in teaching and learning.
“We invited chemistry teachers from as far away as University of California at Riverside Cegep Andre-Laurendeau in Canada to share their current chemical education research,” Carr said. “Closer to home, we also invited speakers from the University of Mississippi. CACC’s sponsorship helped defray guest costs for guest speakers.
Other topics addressed included advances in adaptive learning technologies, successes in flipped classrooms, new laboratory experiments and up-and-coming computational techniques. Attendee reviews were overwhelmingly positive, according to the release.